McQueen’s Trail scheduled to reopen July 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The people in charge of McQueen’s Trail were really hoping to have the pathway back open by now, but things have been pushed back a bit.
WTOC decided to check in on the trail that runs in front of Fort Pulaski, to see when it might be back open and what the hold up is.
With the “Rails to Trails” off-limits for some time now, a lot of people are ready to get back to the walks, bike rides, taking in nature and catching a glimpse of the occasional cargo ship passing by. But the trail is not open, and officials say they know it’s frustrating.
“Just driving out there and checking on my sight, is a constant reminder of how valuable it is. It’s absolutely beautiful out there, it is a unique trail. I understand the public’s pain, I just ask them to be patient with this,” said Jefferson Kirkland, Environmental Program Coordinator.
Hurricanes Matthew and Irma were the original culprits of the closure as storm surge washed out some of the trail. They started making repairs and had hoped to be open by this past October, but then came the King Tides that caused tidal flow to areas that weren’t used to getting water.
Now, they are shooting for a July opening.
“If there are no hang-ups on the permit, and I’m being told that it should be pretty smooth, I think July is a very reachable goal. The one caveat I would say is the lumber we’re using. The lumber is hard to come by. It is harvested on a per order basis so if there is difficulty in sourcing the lumber, that could push us back a little bit. But I’ve tried to build enough buffer in our change order to account for that, so I think it’s a realistic goal,” Kirkland said.
The Eastern Wall looks great, but there are two bridges on the trail that need to be put in.
The Western Wall is longer and looks ready, but they’ve had to put in for another permit for a design change. Then, they have to wait on the public notice period, a public review, and then wait on the materials.
Kirkland has taken all that into consideration and still feels good about July 1st.
“Barring any weird weather, that’s the other thing you can’t count on,” said Kirkland.
