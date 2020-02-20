Montgomery Co. EMA gives update on local State of Emergency

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency gave an update on the local State of Emergency Wednesday afternoon on their Facebook.
They said they were at a point where flood waters were going down and were going to lift the mandatory evacuation. But on Tuesday night, six gates were open at Lake Sinclair because of heavy rainfall. EMA says with that water and the rain in our area, they expect the river to return to major flood status.
The local State of Emergency remains in effect until further notice.
