New device helping vision screenings in Toombs Co. schools

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One small device is making a big impact on student success in Toombs County.
The handheld device is no bigger than a Canon camera.
"These eye screenings at an early age, with our first and third graders, are giving opportunities for them to be able to catch, or detect, problems with vision,” Toombs County Superintendent Barry Waller.
The local Lions Club in Lyons held fundraisers to get the nearly $7,000 device. A device standing true to one of their major initiatives - vision.
"We are here to serve the community,” Lions Club President Jason Hall said.
Hall says they saw this being done in Pooler and wanted to find a way for the students here to also reap the benefits.
"Our school systems don't have the resources, sometimes they don't have the funding to do proper screenings so that's where we a community organization like ours comes in."
When a child comes in to get tested, they sit down across from the screener. This test works best in the dark and it takes just about 5-10 seconds. Once the screening is complete it shows the results in both the left and right eye.
The kaleidoscope colors and the sounds it makes, ensures each kid is fully attentive and looking directly into it.
"The Lions Club did the screenings at Lyons Primary School, Toombs Central Elementary and Lyons Upper Elementary.
Of the 457 kids tested for the first time this fall, 82 of them fell out of the normal range.
“The Lions Club also offers assistance to the school in getting glasses for students who may not have the financial means to do that.”
