Rain impacting dirt roads in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In some places, rural dirt roads look like rivers as rains soak the ground around them. In Bulloch County, officials have closed several dirt roads and have urged drivers to use caution on many others.
The county’s message is two-fold, dirt roads can’t handle the kind of rain we’ve seen this season and pay attention to the warning signs.
Water covers more than one stretch of Buie Driggers Road and others. County transportation leaders estimate some dirt roads in Bulloch County have seen 10 inches of rain in the last two weeks, in an already soggy season. That means there’s nowhere for the runoff to go.
“You get saturated road beds, and they start breaking down,” said Bulloch County Transportation Director Dink Butler.
Butler says they’ve had trouble this season with people moving the warning signs and barrels and driving down the road.
"It’s a safety issue when you toss the sign in the woods and say ‘I’m going to go through there.’”
He says that puts other people in danger who have no idea what’s ahead of them. And folks who come joyride in the mud don’t help the problem either.
The more you travel that road, the longer it’s going to take for us to repair it.
Butler urges people to avoid these roads unless it’s absolutely necessary. He says most of the people who live on the roads that are closed have an alternate route to get to and from their house. And if anyone sees people removing signs or barrels, call the county to report it.
