Savannah man pleads guilty to drug trafficking, prostitution charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man the Department of Justice calls a “gun-carrying pimp” admitted to illegally possessing a machine gun as well as drug trafficking and prostitution conspiracies.
Anthony Wilson Jackson, 49, faces a minimum of 30 years in prison.
The DOJ says Wilson moved thousands of pounds of marijuana through the Savannah area and ran a prostitution business that trafficked women across the country.
Homeland Security, the IRS, ATF, Postal Inspection Service and the Savannah Police all worked on the case.
