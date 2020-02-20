Savannah Weekend: Georgia Day, Mardis Gras, community block party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Friday morning, expect to see hundreds of local elementary school children walking through downtown Savannah.
The Georgia Day Parade commemorates the founding of the Peach State in 1733. You’ll see students, local dignitaries and more all dressed up in costume parading through the squares. The parade begins at Forsyth Park at 10:30 a.m., and ends with a program at City Hall. Everyone is invited.
On Saturday, get ready for one of the biggest parties of the year on Tybee Island. Mardis Gras Tybee kicks off Saturday afternoon. There will be a parade and street party with free entertainment for everyone. The festivities kick off at noon, and the parade starts at 2 p.m.
Also on Saturday, the City of Savannah will unveil new art installations at the Waters Avenue Shopping Center, and they’re celebrating with a community block party.
This is the second set of exhibits created through the City’s Arts on Waters program. There will be art installations from several local artists, music from DJ Jay Rome, arts and crafts, food trucks and much more. Everyone is invited. The block party is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.