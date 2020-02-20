SCHP: 2 dead in head-on Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people died in a two-car crash Wednesday night in Colleton County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A Ford Taurus and a 2011 Hyundai Sonata were traveling in opposite directions on Hwy 303 around 7:25 p.m., according to Trooper Edward Collins.
When the driver of the Sonata lost control, they ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and hit the Ford Taurus head-on, Collins said.
Both drivers, who weren’t wearing seatbelts, were killed in the crash. The passengers in both cars were taken to MUSC.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
