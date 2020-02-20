Screven Co. schools closed Friday because of roads washing out due to rain

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Screven County, the last week of rain leaves a dozen dirt roads washed out or impassable. That is why Screven County Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Friday, Feb. 21.
County crews have posted barrels and even closed roads at a steady rate all day long. County EMA director Harvey Cryder says they have more than 70 dirt roads impacted one way or another. He says they’ve seen more rain than in a usual winter and the ground remains so saturated that the rain can’t soak into the ground.
Meanwhile, ditches, branches and creeks back up with water when it has nowhere to go.
“Our roads and bridges department is working their tail off to just keep up. There’s no getting ahead. We’re just trying not to let it get worse,” Cryder said.
He says they’re also asking people not to drive on the road if they’re able. The more traffic on the road in this condition, the more repair they’ll need.
The chief says it will take days of sunshine, good weather and time to get roads.
