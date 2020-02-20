Summit Apartments getting new management after fatal fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Summit Apartment homes is in the process of getting new management about a half a year after a deadly fire.
It happened in May 2019. The fire at the Savannah Summit Apartments displaced dozens, and fatally wounded one resident.
In the aftermath residents brought to light other living condition issues, even getting local elected leaders to petition on their behalf to federal lawmakers in hopes of getting some improvements.
Just last week, plans were set into motion that could get a new management company in town to take over management of the building.
“During our due process, we do a background check to make sure that they are in good standing, not on HUD’s debarment list, and talk with them about what they intend to do,” said Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Savannah, Earline Davis.
The bonds recommended for approval would give the New York-based Jonathan Rose Companies up to $16.5 million to go toward acquiring and renovating 138 units inside the high rise.
Davis pointed out that the Board’s recommendation to approve the bonds for renovations to the Savannah Summit Apartments is just one step in this process.
“After this is all done, it still has to go through all of the state regulatory agencies and HUD to make sure that they’re doing what they say they’re going to do.”
One thing Davis wants to point out to current residents, rent will not change and no resident will lose their apartment in the process.
The new management company will have to also submit a plan for how they'll handle renovations and get it approved.
Davis says it could be the end of the year before all of the boxes are checked for Jonathan Rose Companies for them to move forward.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.