Thursday: Widespread, Cold, Rain Building In

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cloudy, chilly and breezy this morning. Drizzle is possible through the morning commute, followed by more widespread rain building in through the morning and afternoon.
Temperatures fall from near 50° at 5 a.m. into the upper 40s at noon and mid-40s by mid-afternoon as wetter weather moves in. It’ll feel even colder with a breeze. Today is a first alert weather day - rain will slow commutes and cancel outdoor plans.
The forecast, gradually, dries out this evening and overnight tonight.
We’ll wake up to clouds, 30s and a breeze Friday morning. Windy conditions are forecast through Friday afternoon with temperatures staying in the 40s.
A light freeze is likely near the coast Saturday morning and a hard freeze is possible further inland. Protect your plants before you go to bed Friday evening and make sure your pets are staying warm. Pipes may need to be dripped inland, in homes that are not on a slab foundation.
Temperatures peak in the low to mid-50s Saturday ahead of a bigger warming trend heading into next week.
Stay dry,
Cutter
