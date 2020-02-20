Toombs Co. sheriff offers tips for 2020 Census volunteers

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Census Bureau is asking for paid volunteers to assist with the 2020 census count, but some could be hesitant to sign up due to safety.
Going house-to-house to collect census data can be nerve-racking for some, but local law enforcement says there are plenty of ways to stay safe.
If you're a volunteer in Toombs County, Sheriff Alvie Kight says it's important to always explain who you are and have a form of identification. He says always remember when it comes to being on peoples' property, if they tell you to leave you must leave.
He recommends calling 911 before heading out and giving them a description of where you are and what you'll be doing, so they can inform the public.
"We're driving this type of vehicle, there's two of us and a description. That way if we do get any calls, we can say oh that's the workers, that's the census. They mean no harm,” Sheriff Kight said.
Sheriff Kight says to be mindful of dogs as the local ordinance does allow them to roam freely on their property.
