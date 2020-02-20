Visit Savannah expects big crowds for both St. Patrick’s Day events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re less than a month from Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade.
With the new changes putting the festival on Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15, the weekend before the holiday and parade on March 17, Visit Savannah says that won’t stop the large crowds in downtown hotels, restaurants and shopping areas. In fact, they say the city still expects around the same number of visitors for both events.
“We’ll do very very well, the weekend before and the weekend after as it relates to hotel occupancies and people eating in restaurants and shopping in the shops and taking our tours and so forth," said Visit Savannah President Joseph Marinelli. "We’re paying attention to the Monday, Tuesday and the actual holiday and right now, those are looking good as well.”
Savannah’s Waterfront Executive Director says, this year’s festival zone will be from the waterfront to Broughton street. They plan on releasing an entertainment schedule soon.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.