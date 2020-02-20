Wednesday’s high school basketball playoff scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school state basketball playoffs are underway in both Georgia and South Carolina with action happening in three different leagues Wednesday.
In GHSA play, the Sweet 16 round tipped off Wednesday and will continue Thursday. First round play wrapped up in the SCHSL ranks, and began in GISA.
Scores will be added as they come in.
GHSA SCORES
GIRLS
Class AAAAAA
Sequoyah 50 Glynn Academy 67 F
Class AAAAA
Wayne County 49 Buford 76 F
Class AAA
Beach 50 Cedar Grove 43 F
Savannah 33 North Hall 55 F
Morgan County 57 Tattnall County 51 F
Pierce County 33 Jefferson 64 F
Class AA
Banks County 36 Vidalia 55 F
Class A-Private
ELCA 60 Calvary Day 48 F
Savannah Country Day 24 Stratford Academy 44 F
Class A-Public
ECI 37 Calhoun County 56 F
BOYS
Class AAAAA
Statesboro 34 Buford 54 F
Class AAA
Beach 32 Pace Academy 61 F
Pierce County 57 Jefferson 65 F
SCHSL SCORES
BOYS
Class AAAA
Bluffton 41 Aiken 46 F
North Myrtle Beach 73 Hilton Head Island 51 F
Class 2A
Mullins 47 Whale Branch 69 F
GISA SCORES
BOYS
Class AAA
Pinewood Christian 26 Heritage 64 F
Bulloch Academy 53 Creekside Christian 71 F
Class AA
Piedmont Academy 42 Robert Toombs 53 F
Furtah Prep 89 FPCA 22 F
Solid Rock 41 St. Andrew’s 51 F
Memorial Day 66 Young Americans Christian 65 F
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.