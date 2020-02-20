Wednesday’s high school basketball playoff scores

State playoff action continued Wednesday across Georgia and South Carolina

Vidalia takes down Banks County 55-36 to advance to the Class AA state quarterfinals. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | February 19, 2020 at 9:22 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 9:29 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school state basketball playoffs are underway in both Georgia and South Carolina with action happening in three different leagues Wednesday.

In GHSA play, the Sweet 16 round tipped off Wednesday and will continue Thursday. First round play wrapped up in the SCHSL ranks, and began in GISA.

Scores will be added as they come in.

GHSA SCORES

GIRLS

Class AAAAAA

Sequoyah 50 Glynn Academy 67 F

Class AAAAA

Wayne County 49 Buford 76 F

Class AAA

Beach 50 Cedar Grove 43 F

Savannah 33 North Hall 55 F

Morgan County 57 Tattnall County 51 F

Pierce County 33 Jefferson 64 F

Class AA

Banks County 36 Vidalia 55 F

Class A-Private

ELCA 60 Calvary Day 48 F

Savannah Country Day 24 Stratford Academy 44 F

Class A-Public

ECI 37 Calhoun County 56 F

BOYS

Class AAAAA

Statesboro 34 Buford 54 F

Class AAA

Beach 32 Pace Academy 61 F

Pierce County 57 Jefferson 65 F

SCHSL SCORES

BOYS

Class AAAA

Bluffton 41 Aiken 46 F

North Myrtle Beach 73 Hilton Head Island 51 F

Class 2A

Mullins 47 Whale Branch 69 F

GISA SCORES

BOYS

Class AAA

Pinewood Christian 26 Heritage 64 F

Bulloch Academy 53 Creekside Christian 71 F

Class AA

Piedmont Academy 42 Robert Toombs 53 F

Furtah Prep 89 FPCA 22 F

Solid Rock 41 St. Andrew’s 51 F

Memorial Day 66 Young Americans Christian 65 F

