What to expect for the St. Patrick’s Day festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s biggest celebration is less than one month away.
St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday, March 17, but there are some big events, like the Greening of the Fountain, coming up in the next few weeks.
This year, the festival will happen the weekend before the actual holiday and parade. The city decided to split things up this year.
Why did the Waterfront Association decide to do it that way?
“To stretch the festival over five days is too much, for our merchants, for our police department, for our emergency officials, so 48 hours seems like the magic number, and most of our visitors are coming in the weekend before,” Executive Director Julie Musselman said.
The festival and all the parties will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Tuesday, the 17th. Then we get a day off, and the parade will be that Tuesday morning.
