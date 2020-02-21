Ardsley Park town hall held to discuss crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An Ardsley Park town hall was held Thursday night at the First Presbyterian Church to address crime in the neighborhood.
Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter, along with some of his officers that work in that area, addressed concerns along with Nick Polumbo, the new District 4 Alderman.
According to Captain Tonya Reid, the new commander of the Central Precinct, crime in Ardsley is low. They’ve had five “part one” crimes reported there in 2020, part one being more serious offenses.
Of those five reports, just three actually happened in Ardsley Park - a shed burglary, bike theft, and a package theft. New Neighborhood Association President Scott Anderson said the low crime rate is a testament to the citizens being proactive.
“You don’t get to be a safe neighborhood by hoping the police come by. One of the residents asked about she doesn’t see police cars at night and so on, but the fact that we have our Facebook page, we talk to each other, we know whats going on in the neighborhood, on each block, we know who is supposed to be there,” he said.
Savannah Police say that you can always call the non-emergency line and ask for an officer to drive-by if you see something that makes you suspicious.
