Castaways cooking demo: Caribbean Curried Salmon
February 21, 2020 at 12:15 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 12:15 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chef Kirk Blaine with Castaways in Sand stopped by the Morning Break kitchen to show us how to make a Caribbean curried salmon.

Blaine shared his secret to a more flavorful curry, coco lopez. The ingredient, which usually goes into Pina Coladas, can be found in the cocktail aisle of the grocery store.

Curry Ingredients

  • 2 cups Heavy cream
  • 2 cups Chicken stock
  • 5 oz. Coco lopez
  • 4 oz. Cream cheese
  • 2 oz. Chili and garlic sauce
  • 2 tbsp. Yellow curry powder
  • 1tbs Cumin
  • 1 tsp. Ground ginger
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Pan sear filets of salmon until golden brown.
  2. Prepare rice per instructions.
  3. Simmer all together until cream cheese has fully incorporated.
  4. Add broccoli florets and shrimp. Simmer until cooked through.
  5. Garnish with crushed macadamia nuts and teriyaki glaze.

