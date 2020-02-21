SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chef Kirk Blaine with Castaways in Sand stopped by the Morning Break kitchen to show us how to make a Caribbean curried salmon.
Blaine shared his secret to a more flavorful curry, coco lopez. The ingredient, which usually goes into Pina Coladas, can be found in the cocktail aisle of the grocery store.
Curry Ingredients
- 2 cups Heavy cream
- 2 cups Chicken stock
- 5 oz. Coco lopez
- 4 oz. Cream cheese
- 2 oz. Chili and garlic sauce
- 2 tbsp. Yellow curry powder
- 1tbs Cumin
- 1 tsp. Ground ginger
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Pan sear filets of salmon until golden brown.
- Prepare rice per instructions.
- Simmer all together until cream cheese has fully incorporated.
- Add broccoli florets and shrimp. Simmer until cooked through.
- Garnish with crushed macadamia nuts and teriyaki glaze.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.