Celtic Cabaret this weekend at the Perry Lane Hotel

“It is a Celtic Cabaret," said Moss. "Sip, Savor, Slainte! Just in anticipating of St Patrick’s Day. This is so amazing it blows my mind. We’re bringing in Chloe Agnew from Celtic Women, one of the originally Celtic Women. When she sings the Celtic standards and traditional Irish music, it’s breathtaking. The ballroom is beautiful and Perry Lane has been amazing what a beautiful place to have this.”