Chatham County Students celebrate Arbor Day by planting new trees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is Arbor Day. A day set aside to celebrate the importance of trees.
To mark the occasion Friday morning some students in Chatham County got their hands dirty to learn about the crucial role trees play in our environment.
The day started with the reading of the Arbor Day Proclamation by Thunderbolt Mayor Beth Goette.
Followed by a quick tree planting lesson from the Savannah Tree Foundation.
Then it was time for students at Johnson High School to get to work planting ten new trees around Johnson High School.
The threes included three Southern Magnolia, three American Sycamore, one Bald Cypress and three Nuttall Oak.
A day out of the classroom for the students, but one that came with plenty of lessons.
“It helps them learn how to work together,” said Mayor Goette, "teaches them how to plant a tree. A lot of people don’t know how to plant a tree.”
Perhaps the biggest lesson however, "it shows them how important trees are to the community.”
Their hard work leaving a lasting impact on their own community this Arbor Day and for years to come.
Along with Johnson High School, Shuman Elementary School also held their own tree planting ceremony Friday.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.