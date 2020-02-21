City of Savannah monitoring downtown flowers during cold snap

“With the warm winter we’ve had, we’ve experienced some early blooming. And you’ll start sometimes to see some early growth on the plants. And when you get this frost, that’s the concern, is that the new growth will get hit by it and start to wilt. So what we do, is then we’ll just assess it, and if it can’t rebound from it we will go in and prune selectively the areas that might have been damaged by the frost," said Savannah City Greenscapes Department Director Gordon Denney.