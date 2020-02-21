Coast Guard honors crews who rescued Golden Ray crew members

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A U.S. Coast Guard Commander is now commenting about the men who risked their lives to save crew members on a capsized ship.
Two helicopter crews responded to the St. Simons Sound early in the morning of Sept. 8, 2019. The Golden Ray overturned shortly after leaving the port with 24 people on board.
The initial search and rescue crews saved six people from the ship. The final four were pulled out the next day.
Coast Guard commanders recognized their heroism and bravery with a medal on Friday.
“They were hoisted down, they released from the cable," said Commander Brian Erickson, Air Station Savannah Commanding Officer. "Now they are unsafe on a vessel that is sinking on fire and trying to get people out from inside the vessel, very, very dangerous. They did just a heck of a job, so I’m very proud of them.”
This week, cleanup crews are building a barrier around the ship to keep anything from floating into the sound during cleanup.
They are cutting the ship into pieces and hauling it to Louisiana to be salvaged. They expect to be mostly done by June 1.
