Commemorating The Weeping Time

Weekend of commemorative events planned in Savannah, Darien

February 21, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 12:35 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several groups in our area will come together to remember a tragic but very important moment in Savannah’s history.

On March 2 and March 3 of 1859, 429 slaves from a Darien plantation were sold in Savannah. It marks the largest sale of enslaved persons in American history.

On March 6 through March 8, the public is invited to a series of events planned in Darien and Savannah to commemorate “The Weeping Time."

Pamela Howard-Oglesby, Ivory Bay Community Development Corporation board member, and Kwesi Degraft-Hanson, Founder of Oceans Inc., stopped by Morning Break to share more about the event.

Schedule

Friday, March 6

  • The Weeping Time Symposium
    • Beach Institute
    • 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

  • The Weeping Time Commemoration Event
    • Otis J. Brock III Elementary School.
    • Empty chairs memorial wreath laying.
    • 10:00 a.m.
  • The Weeping Time Festival
    • Field adjacent to Otis J. Brock, III Elementary School
    • 12:30-4:00 p.m.
  • Sunset Service
    • Darien Historical Marker at the Butler Plantation
    • 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

  • A Commemoration Service
    • Solomon Temple C.O.G.I.C., (2005 Augusta Avenue)
    • 11:00 am
  • Closing Ceremony at The Weeping Time marker.
  • 1:00 p.m.

