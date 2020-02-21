Commemorating The Weeping Time

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several groups in our area will come together to remember a tragic but very important moment in Savannah’s history.
On March 2 and March 3 of 1859, 429 slaves from a Darien plantation were sold in Savannah. It marks the largest sale of enslaved persons in American history.
On March 6 through March 8, the public is invited to a series of events planned in Darien and Savannah to commemorate “The Weeping Time."
Pamela Howard-Oglesby, Ivory Bay Community Development Corporation board member, and Kwesi Degraft-Hanson, Founder of Oceans Inc., stopped by Morning Break to share more about the event.
Schedule
Friday, March 6
- The Weeping Time Symposium
- Beach Institute
- 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
- The Weeping Time Commemoration Event
- Otis J. Brock III Elementary School.
- Empty chairs memorial wreath laying.
- 10:00 a.m.
- The Weeping Time Festival
- Field adjacent to Otis J. Brock, III Elementary School
- 12:30-4:00 p.m.
- Sunset Service
- Darien Historical Marker at the Butler Plantation
- 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
- A Commemoration Service
- Solomon Temple C.O.G.I.C., (2005 Augusta Avenue)
- 11:00 am
- Closing Ceremony at The Weeping Time marker.
- 1:00 p.m.
