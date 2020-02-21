Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 2-21-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure is building in from the north into the weekend. This will bring clear skies and cold temps. We could see our coldest air of the season Saturday morning and an inland freeze is expected. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for inland areas south of the Altamaha River until 9am. A warm front will lift across the area Monday with some clouds and warmer temps. A couple of cold fronts will impact us Tuesday into Wednesday. This will keep lots of clouds and rain chances for midweek.
Today will be sunny, breezy and cold, highs 48-52. North winds will gust to 25mph so wind chills will be in the low 40s.
Tonight will be clear and cold! Lows 26-35 with winds chills as low as 21. Inland freeze expected.
Saturday will be sunny and milder, highs 56-59.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows 28-40.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the upper 40s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 70.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 40.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
