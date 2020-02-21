Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 2-21-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure is building in from the north into the weekend. This will bring clear skies and cold temps. We could see our coldest air of the season Saturday morning and an inland freeze is expected. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for inland areas south of the Altamaha River until 9am. A warm front will lift across the area Monday with some clouds and warmer temps. A couple of cold fronts will impact us Tuesday into Wednesday. This will keep lots of clouds and rain chances for midweek.