Effingham Co. Sheriff to run for re-election

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie held a meet and greet reception Thursday night at The Local on Laurel in Springfield.
He also officially announced his plans to run for re-election.
“Had a lot of bad things happen, you know. There’s been a lot of firsts. I was one of the first ones to every run the radar in the county, I worked on getting the radar permit done. We were having a slew of fatalities at the time, and as deputy, we didn’t have radar so we actually got in and got the radar permit and got that process done, started running radar and trying to work traffic,” said McDuffie.
McDuffie has served as sheriff of Effingham County for 17 and a half years. This month, the City of Guyton also appointed McDuffie as its interim Police Chief.
