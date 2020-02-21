Former Tybee Resident Now Emmy-Nominated Film Producer

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Lee Rogers Berger’s titles include National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence, Emmy-nominated film producer and also former Tybee Island resident.
Berger now lives in South Africa, where he works as a paleoanthropologist. During his time in South Africa, he ran an expedition that made some significant fossil discoveries. He tells the journey of that expedition in “The Dawn of Humanity,” an Emmy-nominated documentary which he produced.
This weekend, he will return to Tybee for a screening of his film at the Tybee Post Theater. “The Dawn of Humanity” will be shown from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. this Sunday, followed by a Q&A with Berger himself. Tickets cost $10.
Morning Break’s Tim Guidera talked to Berger ahead of the memorable homecoming.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.