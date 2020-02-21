Friday: Cold, Windy Weather Persists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cold and cloudy early this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. But, the wind is gusty. It feels like it’s in the upper 20s and lower 30s. You’ll need to grab a coat before you leave the house this morning. It’s a good idea to layer-up as well.
Temperatures warm into the mid-40s by noon and peak in the upper 40s this afternoon under brilliant sunshine. The wind will make it feel like it’s in the 30s just-about all day long.
The actual temperature tumbles into the 30s after sunset and mid to upper 20s away from the coast Saturday morning.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day - you’ll need to take freeze precautions tonight and Saturday morning; pets and plants. If you live well inland, in a home that is not on a slab foundation, you may also want to drip your pipes - just in case. A breeze makes it feel like it’s in the upper teens and lower 20s before 9 a.m.
Temperatures warm back into the low and mid-50s in many spots Saturday afternoon, under full sunshine. Sunday begins with another frost or light freeze. Under a few clouds, temperatures warm into the 60s under a few clouds.
Warmer, wetter weather arrives early next work-week ahead of the next strong cold front.
