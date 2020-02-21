Gardner-Webb looks to sweep Campbell

STEPPING UP: The Fighting Camels are led by Cedric Henderson Jr. and Cory Gensler. Henderson has averaged 12.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while Gensler has accounted for 10.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Runnin' Bulldogs have been led by Eric Jamison Jr. and Jaheam Cornwall. Jamison has averaged 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while Cornwall has put up 12.8 points per game.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 47.7 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 8 over his last three games. He's also converted 79.7 percent of his free throws this season.