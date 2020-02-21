Georgia Day Parade to impact downtown Savannah traffic on Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Traffic in downtown Savannah will be impacted for several hours Friday morning due to the Georgia Day Parade.
The Savannah Police Department will close several streets for the annual parade, which is scheduled to start at Forsyth Park at 10:45 a.m.
The parade will march through Savannah’s historic squares as they make their way to City Hall. Once there a brief ceremony will take place.
Because of the parade, one lane of westbound Bay Street will close at 7 a.m. so that a stage can be setup at City Hall for the ceremony. All lanes of Bay Street will be closed between Whitaker and Drayton streets starting around 9 a.m. and continuing through the ceremony until the intersection of Bay and Bull streets is clear of students.
Police estimate traffic will return to normal at 1 p.m. Police have also loaded the closures into the Waze app. Anyone with the app can use it to maneuver around the closed roads.
The Georgia Day Parade celebrates the founding of the Georgia colony by James Edward Oglethorpe on Feb. 12, 1733. Hundreds of local elementary school will walk in the parade dressed in their best colonial costumes.
