Grant helping bring broadband internet to McIntosh, Evans counties

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Years ago, electricity made it to rural areas long after the big cities. High speed internet has been the same way.
People in two rural communities will soon have broadband, thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue called it a game changer.
The secretary helped deliver the news Friday afternoon of two federal grants totaling $5 million for people in McIntosh and Evans counties.
Darien Telephone Company and Pembroke Advanced Communications will deliver broadband internet to the two counties. The service will give thousands of homes, farms, and businesses speeds of one gigabit to use the internet like others in more populated areas.
Secretary Perdue said it levels the playing field for people in those areas.
The commissioner says the next round of grant awards is coming up soon and the companies say they’re applying for more funding to bring this service to even more areas of Southeast Georgia.
