Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

UNIVERSITY ADMISSIONS-GEORGIA
UGA, Georgia Tech oppose early admit bill favoring Georgians
ATLANTA (AP) — The University of Georgia and Georgia Tech are fighting a proposal to make them favor in-state residents in early admissions. They say a state senator's proposal would degrade their ability to recruit top out-of-state students and maintain their national reputations. Sen. Brandon Beach, an Alpharetta Republican, is pushing Senate Bill 282. It would require Georgia's top universities to admit at least 90% Georgia residents during early admission periods. The Senate Higher Education Committee didn't vote on the bill Thursday. With heavy opposition from UGA President Jere Morehead and Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera, it may not resurface.
METHAMPHETAMINE CRACKDOWN
New enforcement operation focuses on meth trafficking hubs
ATLANTA (AP) — Federal authorities say they are targeting methamphetamine “transportation hubs” around the country in an effort to block the distribution of the highly addictive drug. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon visited Atlanta Thursday to announce the launch of Operation Crystal Shield. Atlanta is one of eight cities the agency has identified as a hub where methamphetamine from Mexico arrives in bulk for distribution around the country. The other cities are Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix and St. Louis. Dhillon said they hope to intercept the drug before it is trafficked to neighborhoods and communities throughout the country.
FLOORING MANUFACTURER-JOBS
Flooring manufacturer expands in northwest Georgia
CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — A flooring manufacturer plans an expansion in northwest Georgia that the governor says will create 268 jobs. Gov. Brian Kemp's office said in a news release Thursday that an increase in demand for luxury vinyl flooring led Mannington Mills, Inc., to buy a 10.5-acre site for its third expansion in two years in Calhoun. The release says the company, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial flooring, has had facilities in Georgia for more than 50 years.
DAMS-LEGACY OF NEGLECT-MISSING PLANS
Hundreds of dams lack emergency plans in rain-soaked South
Heavy rains and recent flooding across the Southeastern U.S. have highlighted a potential public safety concern for some dams. An Associated Press review has identified hundreds of high-hazard dams in the South that lack formal emergency action plans. Such plans typically include maps showing which areas could flood if a dam fails, as well as phone numbers for emergency personnel and addresses of homes that might need to be evacuated. The plans are required by most states for high-hazard dams whose failure could result in the loss of human life, but many dam owners still haven't completed them.
SENATE-GEORGIA
Democrat Tarver formally launches Senate campaign in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A former federal prosecutor appointed by President Barack Obama is officially running against Georgia's newest U.S. senator. Democrat Ed Tarver of Augusta kicked off his Senate bid Thursday with a video highlighting his service as an Army captain and his appointment by Obama as southern Georgia's first African-American U.S. attorney. Tarver had planned to run against newly appointed Republican Kelly Loeffler, and didn't back down with the race now crowded. Republican congressman Doug Collins is also running, as are Democrats Matt Lieberman and the Rev. Raphael Warnock of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. They'll share the ballot in a free-for-all special election Nov. 3.
SURPRISE MEDICAL BILLS
Georgia lawmakers look to tackle surprise medical bills
ATLANTA (AP) — Legislation that would protect some patients in Georgia from surprise medical bills that can run to tens of thousands of dollars is gaining momentum at the state Capitol. A Georgia Senate committee approved a bill Wednesday that would require insurers in many cases to pay for care by a doctor or at a hospital that is not within their network of medical providers. It would also limit patient liability for those charges. About half the states in the U.S. have approved laws that regulate surprise billing. But states don’t regulate most large employer plans, so federal action is needed to protect all patients.
GEORGIA BUDGET
Georgia House approves $159 million in midyear budget cuts
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House has voted to cut state government's budget, but also move some money around to protect lawmakers' priorities. The House voted 126-46 on Wednesday to pass House Bill 792. It cuts $159 million from spending plans for the current budget year, running through June 30. The measure now moves to the Senate for more debate. Lawmakers were forced to cut the budget, with state revenues running behind projections. The revenue shortfall happened, in part, because of a tax cut approved by lawmakers that decreased revenue by more than $500 million. Gov. Brian Kemp earlier ordered agencies to reduce spending by about $200 million.
SCHOOL DROPOUT AGE-GEORGIA
Bill: Raise Georgia's minimum dropout age from 16 to 17
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are considering raising the state's minimum dropout age from 16 to 17. A Wednesday hearing on Senate Bill 343 revealed concerns about how much additional students would cost the state. Some lawmakers also question if it's worthwhile to force unmotivated teens to remain. The Senate Education and Youth Committee didn't vote on the bill. Some Democrats have been seeking for years to raise the age for students choosing to leave school. Georgia is one of 15 states with a minimum dropout age of 16. Figures show about 4,600 Georgia students left last year without completing a high school diploma.