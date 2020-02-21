Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MISSING GIRL-SOUTH CAROLINA
City that prayed, searched for missing girl to say goodbye
CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina community that searched, prayed and then cried is saying goodbye to a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard and was found dead three days later. The public memorial service for Faye Marie Swetlik is 7 p.m. Friday at the Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce. The girl's family is asking everyone to wear bright colors, especially pink and purple, to honor Faye's bubbly spirit. The girl was playing in her front yard after getting off the school bus Feb. 10 when she disappeared. Authorities say a neighbor kidnapped and killed her, placed her body near his home three days later and killed himself.
CAR INSURANCE FRAUD-LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: 52 people faked Uber accidents for insurance money
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A car insurance company says in a lawsuit that some South Carolina residents deliberately caused hit-and-run accidents while in Uber rides as part of an insurance scam. The lawsuit from James River Insurance says 52 people were involved in a scheme that cost the company more than $75,000 in claims. The case involves 21 collisions reported to the company in the Columbia area between June 2017 and January 2019. Many of those involved allegedly knew each other. The FBI's Columbia office declined to say if it is investigating. No criminal charges have been filed. Uber couldn't be reach for comment.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-DEBATE-ANALYSIS
Analysis: Dems' civility gives way to combustible conflict
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday’s Democratic debate signaled a sharp turn in the party's primary contest. After months of mostly civil disagreements, the candidates engaged in a fierce debate that laid bare both the ideological divisions roiling the party and the personal animosities that have simmered for months. Elizabeth Warren criticized Bernie Sanders for leading a movement that has provided a haven for online harassment. Amy Klobuchar accused Pete Buttigieg of calling her dumb. And all the candidates piled on first-time debate participant Mike Bloomberg, launching aggressive attacks on his record on race, gender and how he is wielding his vast personal wealth in pursuit of the Democratic nomination.
SC STATE BUDGET
$100M for rural roads part of $10B budget going to SC House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's $10 billion state spending plan is on its way to the House floor. The House Ways and Means Committee approved the $10 billion budget Thursday after making only a few changes to Gov. Henry McMaster's spending proposal. One addition was $100 million for repairs and improvements to rural roads. The plan gives $77 million to the state and $33 million to counties to spend as they see fit. Other items include more than $200 million for a $3,000 raise for every public school teacher and $100 million in tax relief. Lawmakers would determine later if that is through rebates, income tax cuts or both.
WOMAN SET ON FIRE
Police: Man arrested, accused of setting woman on fire
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina have arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman's home, pouring a flammable liquid on her and then setting her on fire. Jail records show 31-year-old Christopher Crouchman being held Thursday morning in Greenville County. News outlets report the attack happened Monday. Greenville police say the woman was found with visible skin damage to her face. She was taken to a hospital but her current condition has not been released. Crouchman is charged with attempted murder and burglary. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.
BC-US-ELECTION 2020-CHANGING NEVADA
Tech boom, suburban growth drive Nevada's Democratic shift
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's first-in-the West presidential caucus puts the spotlight Saturday on a state that has swung increasingly blue over the last two decades. Historically a Republican stronghold, the GOP hasn't carried the Silver State in a presidential election since 2004. In 2008, Barrack Obama became the first Democrat to win northern Nevada's traditionally red Washoe County since Lyndon Johnson in 1964. Last time around, Nevada was one of the only key swing states that sided with Democrat Hillary Clinton over President Donald Trump. Democrats hold all but one of the state's congressional seats and all but one of the statewide offices.