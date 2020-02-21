Mayor Van Johnson honored at last commission meeting as county employee

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An emotional Chatham County commission meeting for some as Mayor Van Johnson attended his final as a county employee.
The commission honored his service of 25 years by making a proclamation. Several of his Human Resource co-workers and more came to honor Mayor Johnson as he was recognized for his service.
He started as an intern in the county in Human Resources and has risen in the ranks now 25 years later. The commission wanted to thank him for his service, especially for his work on the youth commission.
As he gave his last address as a county employee, his coworkers could be seen emotionally cheering him on. Commissioners say they will miss him, but know his work is not complete.
Of course Van Johnson was sworn in as Mayor of Savannah in January and says he will focus his efforts there.
He says if he can rise, so too can others across our community.
“If this organization can nurture and raise me then there is so many more team members and so many more opportunities to nurture and raise others. May God Bless you, I’m sure I’ll see you again somewhere," he said.
“I know the City of Savannah is going to be better because you are going to do it as well as you did it here, congratulations," said Commissioner James Holmes, 2nd District.
After the proclamation Mayor Johnson was met with a standing ovation and photo opportunities.
Several said this was a difficult day to see come, but they know he won’t be that far away, just down the road and will work together in the future.
