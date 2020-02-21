Memorial service to be held for Faye Swetlik Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) -A memorial service for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik is scheduled for Friday night in Columbia.
It will be held at Trinity Baptist Church’s Worship Center at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The address is 2003 Charleston Highway in Cayce.
The family has requested that this be a child-friendly event and encourages all participants to wear pink and purple in honor of Faye. Those who wish to leave the family a note or drawing can bring it to the service. There will be journals at the front of the worship center where items of remembrance will be placed.
Tuesday, the public learned Faye was killed by her 30-year-old neighbor Coty Taylor on the same day she disappeared. She was last seen playing in her front yard after school on Feb. 10.
Her body was found several days later in a wooded area of her neighborhood, just a few hundred feet from the house she shared with her mother.
After officials conducted an autopsy to find out how she died, her body was escorted back to Lexington County by several police agencies so she could be laid to rest.
Police said after Swetlik died, Taylor moved Swetlik’s body during the night behind townhomes in the neighborhood where she was eventually found.
Authorities said Taylor died by suicide and was located shortly after investigators found Swetlik’s body.
Video of Swetlik released Monday by her grandmother provided a firsthand look at the child’s personality. In one clip, she tells her grandmother she loves her and in a second, she jumps around in a puddle, wearing a shirt that says “Love.”
Meanwhile, the funeral home in Lexington County that is handling Swetlik’s final arrangements said the cost of the funeral had been covered and the family would not have to pay for it.
