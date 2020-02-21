New early voting location added in Pooler

"That is in response to both voting activity in 2018 during the gubernatorial election where you heard about long lines in voting locations on election day, so concern citizens and government officials in Pooler reached out to us and asked if there could be an early voting location in Pooler, and so after doing some studies we decided that was a good idea so we opened a new location in Pooler,” Chatham County Board of Voter Registration Chairperson Colin McRae.