New early voting location added in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County is preparing for a busy election year starting with early voting for March’s Presidential Preference Primary.
The Board of Voter Registration says after looking at the data from 2018's election, they have decided to add another early voting location in Chatham County. This time in Pooler.
Chatham County already believes this will be an active voting year. Over a thousand absentee ballots have already been sent out for the presidential primary, which is over a month away. That is exactly why they are preparing for many early voters. They hope the new location will help shorten lines on voting day.
Anyone in Chatham County can go to any polling location, which is supposed to help crowding and backups through the next month.
"That is in response to both voting activity in 2018 during the gubernatorial election where you heard about long lines in voting locations on election day, so concern citizens and government officials in Pooler reached out to us and asked if there could be an early voting location in Pooler, and so after doing some studies we decided that was a good idea so we opened a new location in Pooler,” Chatham County Board of Voter Registration Chairperson Colin McRae.
That new location will be at Pooler's city hall. Early voting starts March 2 and ends on March 20.
Anyone in the county can choose to vote early - no reason is required.
The Presidential Preference Primary will be held on March 24.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.