President Donald Trump holding rally in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally in North Charleston next week.
He’s expected to speak at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
It will be one day ahead of the South Carolina Democratic Primary.
Trump told reporters earlier this week that he had plans to visit South Carolina.
“I’ll be going to South Carolina,” he said at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday. “They’re working that out now. Probably the day before, but you know, look, we have a big voice and we might as well use it.”
The South Carolina Republican Party announced back in September that it would not hold a Republican presidential primary in 2020.
South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick released the following statement on Trump’s visit to North Charleston:
“We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to South Carolina. For more than a year, Democrats have been running all across our state trying to sell a radical socialist agenda. Now we get to hear directly from President Trump about why his conservative vision and record is a much better fit for the Palmetto State. The president has created the strongest economy in generations, cut taxes, passed criminal justice reform, stood up for the unborn, and eliminated job-killing regulations. It’s a winning agenda that will work to Keep America Great. We look to seeing y’all in North Charleston.”
