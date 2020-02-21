Proposal to rezone portion of Ottawa Farms tabled at council meeting

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - A controversial proposal to rezone Ottawa Farms in Bloomingdale from agricultural to industrial was tabled Thursday night at the city council meeting.
The owner of Ottawa Farms is hoping to lease 590 acres to McCraney Property Company. McCraney plans to build nine warehouses on the property.
After hearing public comment about the rezoning, Bloomingdale City Council voted to table it for two weeks to consider the feedback.
They will take the issue back up at their next meeting on March 5.
