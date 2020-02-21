Rooted in History: Richard R. Wright’s legacy lives on at Savannah State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. Carolyn Jordan, the coordinator of the ‘Wright Choice’ mentoring program at Savannah State University, shared a story told at her dinner table as a child, where a 12-year-old boy in a box car missionary school was being taught in Atlanta by a Union soldier.
“He asked the students, ‘When I get back up north, what should I tell them?’, the story is told that young Richard stood up and raised his hand and said, ‘Tell them we are rising,’. That became a mantra in our family.”
That young student turned out to be Savannah State’s first president, Richard R. Wright, Sr.- Dr. Jordan’s great-grandfather. Richard R. Wright was born a slave in 1853 in Cuthbert, Georgia. He was emancipated at age 12. He went on to help start Georgia State Industrial College For Colored Youths, what we now call Savannah State University, on a piece of land that was once part of a plantation.
“In 1917, my mother was born on this campus. Her parents met on this campus, her father was the lead builder of Hill Hall where the president’s office is," Jordan explained.
100 years after her mother was born on campus, Dr. Jordan left her life in Philadelphia to join the faculty at Savannah State University. She felt an instant connection when she visited for the reveal of Richard R. Wright’s bust outside Richard R. Wright, Sr. Hall.
“I literally could feel the ancestors calling me, and I knew I needed to make some changes and relocate and come.”
Savannah State University isn’t just part of Dr. Jordan’s family history, it’s a part of black history.
“I believe it is sacred space, just because of the way it began,” Jordan said.
She said in a way, she feel like she is carrying the baton handed to her from her great-grandfather.
“Generations have been able to be a part of the vision, so just to be a part of it is very significant for me, but I also recognize that he may have started the vision, but it’s made into reality because of all these other people, so I feel like we’re kind of all in it together.”
She said she hopes the current generation of Savannah State students pick up that baton as well .
Dr. Jordan added that while minorities have come very far since Richard R. Wright was emancipated. She hopes they continue to push forward.
“There’s still struggling communities. There’s still students and families, and no, we’re not enslaved and shackled by law, but there’s still barriers and boundaries. The lesson is you have to continue to rise, no matter what is put in front of you.”
As the statue on campus reads, Savannah State and everyone it touches is rising, thanks to what Richard R. Wright, Sr. began in 1890.
Though he died in 1947, his presence is still felt today across the campus- in the students, and in Dr. Jordan.
Savannah State is the oldest HBCU in Georgia. It’s first graduating class, which included Richard R. Wright, Jr. , was just 8 students. Today, Savannah State University has over 4,000 students enrolled, including students from across the globe; a true testament to Richard R. Wright’s vision.
