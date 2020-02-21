Savannah Police car involved in crash with pedestrian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police car was involved in a crash with a pedestrian overnight in downtown Savannah.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating and says they have viewed the officer’s body camera footage. They say the SPD officer was traveling west along Broughton Street and had a green light at Whitaker Street when the male pedestrian was hit.
GSP says it looks like the pedestrian stepped in front of the police cruiser.
There is no word on the extent of his injuries, but officials say he is awake and alert.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.