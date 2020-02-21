Tennessee man gets electric chair for killing fellow inmate

This photo provided by Tennessee Department of Correction shows Nicholas Sutton. Attorneys for Sutton, a Tennessee death row inmate, say he should be spared from execution because he has transformed himself from a killer to a lifesaver while in prison. Sutton was sentenced to death in 1985 for the murder of fellow inmate Carl Estep. In a Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 petition to Gov. Bill Lee, Sutton's attorneys say he saved the lives of numerous prison employees and fellow inmates. He is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 20. (Source: Tennessee Department of Correction via AP)