Thursday’s state basketball playoff scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State basketball tournament play continued Thursday night across Georgia and South Carolina with teams in both state trying to reach the Elite Eight.
Scores will be updated as they come in.
GHSA SCORES
BOYS
Class AAAAAA
Sequoyah 61 Richmond Hill 55 F
Brunswick 49 South Cobb 75 F
Class AAAAA
Cedar Shoals 52 Wayne County 50 F/OT
Class AAA
Cherokee Bluff 55 Windsor Forest 80 F
Franklin County 57 Long County 66 F
Cedar Grove 57 Johnson 71 F
Class AA
South Atlanta 56 Swainsboro 74 F
Class A-Private
Holy Innocents’ 64 Savannah Country Day 45 F
GIRLS
Class AAA
Fannin County 45 Johnson 92 F
SCHSL SCORES
GIRLS
Class AAA
Dillon 52 May River 56 F
Wade Hampton 46 Marion 78 F
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.