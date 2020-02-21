Thursday’s state basketball playoff scores

The road to the Elite Eight continued in GHSA, SCHSL play

The Johnson Atom Smashers ran past Cedar Grove to advance to the Elite Eight Thursday night. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | February 20, 2020 at 9:27 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 9:27 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State basketball tournament play continued Thursday night across Georgia and South Carolina with teams in both state trying to reach the Elite Eight.

Scores will be updated as they come in.

GHSA SCORES

BOYS

Class AAAAAA

Sequoyah 61 Richmond Hill 55 F

Brunswick 49 South Cobb 75 F

Class AAAAA

Cedar Shoals 52 Wayne County 50 F/OT

Class AAA

Cherokee Bluff 55 Windsor Forest 80 F

Franklin County 57 Long County 66 F

Cedar Grove 57 Johnson 71 F

Class AA

South Atlanta 56 Swainsboro 74 F

Class A-Private

Holy Innocents’ 64 Savannah Country Day 45 F

GIRLS

Class AAA

Fannin County 45 Johnson 92 F

SCHSL SCORES

GIRLS

Class AAA

Dillon 52 May River 56 F

Wade Hampton 46 Marion 78 F

