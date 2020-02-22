Another chilly night & more rain on the way!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a cold morning we warmed up into the mid 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Clear conditions continue this evening as temperatures tumble into the upper 40s just after sunset with a light northeasterly breeze.
Tybee Tides: 7.8′ 7:20PM | 0.6′ 1:56AM | 8.1’ 7:54AM
Temperatures bottom out near freezing once again overnight into Sunday morning. If you set your plants outside today, go ahead and bring them back in or cover them up! Cloud cover will increase on Sunday with temperatures near 60 degrees at noon, topping out in the low to mid 60s during the afternoon.
A warm front will lift across the area on Monday, allowing temperatures to warm close to 70 degrees during the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible during the day, but rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday. Some of us could receive another 1 to 2 inches of rain, especially closer to middle Georgia.
Area rivers continue to run high. The Ohoopee River near Reidsville is at major flood stage, (20’) and could remain there until Tuesday afternoon. The Ogeechee River near Eden is currently at moderate flood stage, (14’) and will continue to rise, just into major flood stage (16’) on Tuesday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
