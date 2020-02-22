Arbor Day celebration continues in Savannah, Pooler communities

SAVANNAH, POOLER Ga. (WTOC) -Residents in Pooler and Savannah came together on Saturday to help make their communities a little greener by giving away free trees. It’s an extended celebration of Georgia’s Arbor day.
Pooler residents got to choose from a variety of the 430 trees provided by the city’s tree fund.
“A lot of residents have been upset about clear-cutting," said Pooler Councilwoman Karen Williams. "Well, with growth comes commercial and industrial development and that’s where a lot of the money comes from for the tree fund. So why not give back to our city by doing things like this?”
Councilwoman Williams’ initiative received unanimous support at city council earlier this month. She says she’s proud of how much support this event received from the community.
Just a few miles down I-16, the City of Savannah’s Office of Sustainability and neighborhood partners gave out free fruit trees and other plants at an Eastside neighborhood party at the W.W. Law Community Center.
Residents got their choice of a variety of fruit trees, celebrating with food, music, and art. The giveaway was a part of a $230,000 grant the city received in 2018.
“The Eastside of Savannah is one of those communities where we want to keep building their sense of pride in the community and so this is just one example of how to do that,” said Nick Deffley, Director of the City of Savannah Office of Sustainability.
Alderwoman at Large Kesha Gibson-Carter says she wants to see events like this throughout the city.
“How can we replicate this in every area of Savannah?" the Alderwoman asked. "Because then and only then will you truly be bringing the community together, so not only are we focusing on your Savannah, my Savannah, but then we are focusing on our Savannah.”
Georgia observes Arbor Day each year on the third Friday in February. Both Pooler Councilwoman Williams and Savannah Sustainability Director Deffley hope to plan more events like this next year.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.