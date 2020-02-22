Deputies search for missing 17-year-old Florence girl

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Ashanti Blackwell was last seen Thursday at her home on West Kirby Street.
She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pair of grey leggings and black jacket with a white pullover.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 468.
