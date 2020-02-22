Girl Scout’s find more than artifacts at archaeology day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Nearly 100 girl scouts braved the cold and got their hands dirty as they sifted through the dirt, uncovering artifacts for archaeology day at the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace.
“Right now, we’re going in and excavating past the 1900′s and we’re down to the 1800′s,” said Girl Scouts of U.S.A. CEO Sylvia Acevedo.
Acevedo says having girls come from near and far to participate in this day was important for them to learn about the world from the perspective of others while celebrating the diversity in the Girl Scout movement.
“One of the great things about Girl Scouts is ‘how do we keep making it relevant for the future, but also keeping focus on our traditions, our values and honoring the past’,” Acevedo said. She says this hands-on, once in a lifetime interactive experience allows the girls to be right alongside professionals.
“There is just so much history to learn and we’re big proponents of STEM, science, technology, and engineering and math, which is an important aspect of what’s happening around us," Acevedo said. "What better way to do and learn about it is by actually getting our hands dirty and excavating the garden?”
This, all while developing their inner confidence as well.
“One of the great things about girl scouts is we’re in an all-girl space and so we call Girl Scouts failure, is a first attempt in learning and so you get a chance to really try and try again until you succeed,” she said.
For the girls, they say it’s fun being able to get their hands dirty while learning.
“I like learning about like fossils and like rocks and that stuff," said 5th grade Girl Scout Kinley Hickman. "I’m in girl scouts and I’m interested in this type of stuff.”
“I think that this could be something that I want to do one day," said 5th grade Girl Scout Anna Simpson. "I think it’s an opportunity to learn more about something that I could potentially enjoy doing.”
