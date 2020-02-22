Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say they've solved a 20-year-old cold case by tracking down a woman accused of killing her newborn son and dumping his body in 1999. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it charged 54-year-old Deborah Riddle O’Conner with first-degree murder Thursday. Investigators alleged she gave birth to the baby just one day before he was placed in a trash bag and tossed from a car south of Fayetteville. DNA was recently sent to a lab for testing, and detectives used the results to locate O'Conner. The sheriff said she admitted to being the boy's mother. She was set to appear in court Friday.