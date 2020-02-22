Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

MISSING GIRL-SOUTH CAROLINA
City that prayed, searched for missing girl says goodbye
CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina community that searched, prayed and then cried said goodbye to a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard and was found dead three days later. The public memorial service for Faye Marie Swetlik was held Friday at the Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce. The girl's family asked everyone to wear bright colors, especially pink and purple, to honor Faye's bubbly spirit. The girl was playing in her front yard after getting off the school bus Feb. 10 when she disappeared. Authorities say a neighbor kidnapped and killed her, placed her body near his home three days later and killed himself.
COAST GUARD EXPANSION
Coast Guard looks to consolidate, add ships in S. Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The leader of the Coast Guard says it will consolidate its facilities across the South Carolina coast to an old naval shipyard near Charleston. Adm. Karl Schultz said Thursday the Coast Guard plans to base national security vessels at the new site,. Schultz says the moves are linked with dredging of Charleston Harbor, which when competed in 2021 will make it the deepest harbor on the East Coast. Schultz says they could double the Coast Guard population around Charleston to about 2,000 people. The Post and Courier reports Schultz was in Charleston to give his State of the Coast Guard address.
AP-US-HELICOPTER-SHOT
Man admits shooting helicopter piloted by state trooper
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Georgia man told investigators he shot a helicopter piloted by a state trooper because he didn't like it flying near his home. Prosecutors said in a news release Friday that Terry Kielisch, 56, fired at least two shots at the helicopter in March using a .308-caliber rifle. Along with the trooper pilot, a Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigator was riding as a passenger. Kielisch pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of assaulting a person assisting an officer of the United States and one count of using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to court documents.
ELECTION 2020-QUESTIONS
Six questions before the Nevada caucus
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada caucus, the third contest in the Democratic presidential race, is Saturday. One of the key questions is how well Sen. Bernie Sanders does. If he wins, he solidifies front-runner status heading into South Carolina next week and, more important, into critical Super Tuesday primaries on March 3. But if something goes wrong, or he only barely pulls out a win, it will intensify questions about whether the self-declared democratic socialist can extend his support beyond his fervent base. Other key questions are the role of labor, voter turnout, whether the field will this out, and the role of minority voters.
SOUTH CAROLINA STUDENT DEATH
Missing Clemson University student found dead in Tennessee
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A South Carolina college student reported missing this week has been found dead in his car in Tennessee. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that 21-year-old John Andrew Martin had been found that morning in the driveway of a rental cabin in Sevierville. Martin was identified as a student at Clemson University, which is about 90 miles northwest in South Carolina. Investigators said they don't suspect foul play. The sheriff's office confirmed the body will be sent to the county medical examiner for an autopsy to determine a cause of death. Detectives in Pickens County, South Carolina, said Martin had last been seen in Clemson on Sunday.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-THE-LATEST
The Latest: Sanders defiant about Democratic establishment
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is lumping the “Democratic establishment” in with the corporate and Republican one and saying they can’t stop him. Sanders is the favorite in Saturday’s Nevada caucuses after winning New Hampshire and essentially tying for first in Iowa. His rivals and some party centrists have become alarmed that the self-declared democratic socialist could win the nomination as his opponents split the non-Sanders vote.Sanders is an independent who caucuses with Democrats. In Nevada he has stressed his independence from the party. On Friday night he went further yet. He said the establishment was “getting worried” about a multiracial coalition that wants higher wages and health care.