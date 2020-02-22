‘Nuisance’ farm bill awaiting vote in Senate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Southwest Georgia farmers are hoping a bill, that is sitting in the Senate, will pass soon.
House Bill 545 is currently awaiting a vote in the Georgia Senate.
The bill would side with farmers if a farm or farming facility is ever considered a nuisance to the area due to noise, smell or other reasons.
Georgia House of Representative Sam Watson, who is also a farmer, believes the bill needs to pass to keep farms alive in Georgia.
“And we need small things like this to protect our operations," said Watson.
The bill is currently going through adjustments before being voted on.
Once the bill is voted on by the Senate it will then head back to the House and then to the Governor for his approval.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.