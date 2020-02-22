SCCPSS holds Teacher of the Year Gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System held its annual Teacher of the Year Gala Friday night.
Cherie Dennis, an elementary teacher at Hesse K-8 was named the 2021 Teacher of the Year. Teachers representing 55 schools were honored and there were five finalists for the District Teacher of the Year award.
The outgoing teacher of year, Kathy Whitney, described what it’s like to receive this honor.
“Teachers always think other teachers are better... so it’s a shock to win.”
Dennis will move on to the statewide competition and will represent all teachers of the school ssytem during the 2020-2021 year.
