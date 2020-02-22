2 women arrested in Liberty Co. on drug charges

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the Department of Community Supervision, arrested two women on drug related charges on Thursday.
They received information that Rosaleen Behnke, also known as Leena Fonseca, was in a Liberty County mobile home park. Behnke was also a wanted felon with an active warrant through Liberty County for the sale of Methamphetamine.
She was arrested an a search warrant was executed at the home she was in. Methamphetamine in excess of 50 grams was found, along with packaging materials and other drug related objects.
Another woman was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Giving a False Name. She was later found to be Federal Fugitive Joy Leigh Horton.
