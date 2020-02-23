Clouds increasing, rain in the forecast

Tuesday morning’s commute will be damp with temperatures only falling near 60 degrees overnight. Showers linger throughout the day with highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday is our transition day as rain moves out by the afternoon with a front beginning to usher in cooler air. Temperatures start out in the upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday morning with highs only in the mid 50s. A light freeze is possible for inland communities on Friday morning.