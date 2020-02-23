Clouds increasing, rain in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover continues to increase throughout the evening as temperatures fall into the 50s after sunset with a light breeze. Due to the increased cloud cover, temperatures won’t fall much overnight. We’ll see lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s at daybreak, much warmer than the past few mornings!
Tybee Tides: 7.7′ 8:00PM | 0.7′ 2:35AM | 8.1’ 8:30AM
Cloud cover sticks around all day on Monday as a warm front lifts across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Highs top out near 70 degrees. Other and an few isolated showers north of I-16, rain holds off until it moves in from the west late Monday into Tuesday.
Tuesday morning’s commute will be damp with temperatures only falling near 60 degrees overnight. Showers linger throughout the day with highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday is our transition day as rain moves out by the afternoon with a front beginning to usher in cooler air. Temperatures start out in the upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday morning with highs only in the mid 50s. A light freeze is possible for inland communities on Friday morning.
Area rivers continue to run high. The Ohoopee River near Reidsville is at major flood stage, (20’) and could remain there until Tuesday afternoon The projected crest of 21.3’ would be the sixth highest on record for this river gauge. The Ogeechee River near Eden is currently at moderate flood stage, (14’) and will continue to rise, just into major flood stage (16’) Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.