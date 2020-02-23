Green Truck, Savannah Tree Foundation host Arbor Day Block Party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Arbor Day celebrations continued throughout the weekend.
The Savannah Tree Foundation and Green Truck Pub held their first-ever Georgia Arbor Day Block Party on Sunday.
This event celebrated the end of a week-long effort of tree plantings. 36 trees were planted across Chatham County.
It was also the start of a month-long fundraiser for the Savannah Tree Foundation. Green Truck is encouraging its restaurant customers to donate green, which will help fund 10 more tree plantings.
The foundation’s director says they wanted to celebrate with a family-friendly block party to show kids the importance of trees.
“We’re planting for our future, and so we’re planting for them," said Executive Director Zoe Rinker. "We’re planting for the kids, and so creating this love in them for trees is so important to us and our mission and what we want to accomplish.”
The foundation is planning more tree planting events in the future.
